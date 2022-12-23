2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.

CPSO officials say just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 21, a group of people broke into the storage yard using a truck from the yard to ram open an exit gate; they reportedly stole four cars. Around 3:40 p.m. that same day, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza and recovered the stolen gray Camaro. Then on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m., deputies recovered the stolen gray Charger from a home in the 6000 block of Alvin York Lane. Officials say the blue Charger stolen out of Texas was also at this location.

Officials say Martin and Ferguson were having the vehicles wrapped in different colors in an attempt to disguise them. During the first week of December, deputies were able to recover the stolen blue Charger near Mansfield and Colquitt roads.

Martin is wanted on three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, while Ferguson is wanted on two counts of the same charge. Officials say others are also wanted.

Anyone with information about the case should call CPSO at 318-675-2170, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

