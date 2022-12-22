Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800...
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died
On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
Salvation Army of NWLA prepares to shelter people during cold weather.
Salvation Army, other shelters opening warming centers in ArkLaTex ahead of sub-freezing temps
An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S.
Extreme winter weather complicates holiday travel