Tyler mechanic gives car preparation tips for icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Before extremely cold weather, it’s important to check your vehicle to avoid getting stuck with expensive problems. A Tyler mechanic has advice on how to prepare.

Gary Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Automotive on Donnybrook, said the most important thing to check before preparing for icy roads is your anti-freeze. He said if your anti-freeze freezes, it could damage expensive components of your vehicle.

“At least they can check it with a hydrometer and tell you what the chemical levels are in the anti-freeze and tell you what temperature it’s good for,” said Stewart.

Stewart also stressed the importance of keeping your battery, fluids, belts and hoses checked.

“Extreme weather causes those things to get hard. It can tax the battery to the point to where an ok battery will fail when it gets cold,” said Stewart. “In any extreme weather temperatures, it’s best to check your tire pressure, the condition of your starting and charging system like your battery, your alternator, fuel system, fuel injector and spark plug.”

Stewart said although most car shops are likely backed up right now, he recommends pulling into a place like AutoZone or O’Reilly to check for essentials before driving on icy roads.

Stewart said carrying a battery jump box is great because it often comes with other car essentials.

“Extra oil, some rags, a flashlight, tire pressure gauge, those kinds of things you can have in your car in the event you have a problem, and you don’t have to rely on a shop that’s probably going to be closed when you get there,” said Stewart.

“The most important thing is to have the name and the phone number of your mechanic in your phone, “said Stewart.

“That’s like having the mechanic police in your back pocket: you know they won’t take advantage of you if they know you have a mechanic looking over your shoulder,” said Stewart.

Keeping handy essentials in your car such as water, blankets, batteries, flashlights and snacks is advised as well.

