Tornado victims' funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month.

On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130 mile-per-hour winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.

Memorial event:

The open visitation for the two victims will be Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 11 a.m.

Location: Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam Street, Shreveport. The burial will be held at Round Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

