Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes

General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas was quite busy Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 selling last-minute supplies to people trying to winterize their homes.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mad rush of those preparing for the next few days of extremely cold weather continued Thursday, Dec. 22. Texarkana hardware stores are working overtime trying to meet the demand.

Thursday morning, a delivery truck arrived at General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas bringing supplies to help winterize businesses and homes for the extra cold weather blowing into the region.

“It’s been really hectic the last three days. Actually, customers were coming in as early as Tuesday of last week. We easily sold out of all of our insulation product,” said Tim Thrash with General Supply Hardware.

General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas was quite busy Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 selling last-minute supplies to people trying to winterize their homes.(KSLA)

The restock came not a minute too soon as customers waited in line for the new supplies, purchasing some items before they could be put on shelves. Store employees say one of the main items requested has been faucet coverings.

“I come to get an outside cover for my faucet on the outside,” said L. George, a customer.

“Just trying to get the last-minute frost protection,” said Don Garza, another customer.

In less than 30 minutes after unloading the delivery truck, around 25 faucet coverings were sold.

“Once this is gone, we won’t have another supply until after Christmas,” Thrash said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

