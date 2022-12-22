Ask the Doctor
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County.

“We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to try and continue them in public service where they are needed,” said Jay Ellington, Texarkana, Ark. city manager.

The city has used the 2000 pumper truck for nearly 20 years. The truck can carry four personnel and has an 850-gallon tank. Genoa Fire Chief Michael Godfrey says the truck is badly needed for his department and should add to the safety of firefighters and the community.

“Right now, we are using an old ‘84 pumper that came from up north and we spend about three months out of a year with that truck up for maintenance because it’s just old and worn out,” said Chief Godfrey.

Genoa is one of several volunteer fire departments in Miller County. This 18-member department also renders mutual aid to Texarkana, Ark.

