SPD still looking for killer after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in car back in 2021

Jamarie Sherman, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 11, 2021. Police are...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a year later, the Shreveport Police Department is still searching for who killed Jamarie Sherman.

Sherman was killed Dec. 11, 2021 while sitting in his car in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate

Police are asking anyone with information about his death to come forward. Those with info should call SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Or, those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

