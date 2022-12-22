Ask the Doctor
Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold

Officials in Washington state are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends. (Source: KING/CNN)
By KING staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - Officials in Washington state urge pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends.

This come after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold.

It’s hard to believe someone would abandon an animal in the cold and dark of winter, but that’s what’s been happening in Skagit County. One was found just wandering the streets of La Conner.

Ludo, seen happy bouncing through the Skagit Valley snow, is a German shepherd, barely a year old. The dog is recovering at the humane society after being found in freezing temperatures, hiding under a stranger’s front porch.

“It would be someone’s great companion to have,” said Janine Ceja, humane society director. “It’s cold. It goes through your bones, my goodness. Why do the animals have to suffer?”

At least four dogs have been left abandoned in the county in recent days.

Lulu, 12 years old and a diabetic, is one of the lucky ones. She was left at her vet’s office. The others were left in the dangerously cold conditions.

Hendrix was found wandering the streets of Skagit County, and Pippy was lost in La Conner, none of them tagged or chipped.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Ceja said.

She said people are losing their homes in the Skagit Valley. They are finding it more and more difficult to feed their families, let alone their pets, so they’re forced to make terribly difficult decisions.

“People call and they’re so frustrated. They don’t know what to do,” Ceja said.

But she beseeches people, abandonment is never an option, and help is available to take care of your pet.

“There’s always one way or another a way to get a hold of us,” she said.

The good news, most animals brought to no-kill shelters like the Humane Society of Skagit Valley get adopted. They just need to be given that chance.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

