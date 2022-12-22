Shreveporter pens ‘Don’t Forget My Name’ to raise awareness of dementia

KSLA — A Shreveport native is using her grandmother’s experience with dementia to bring awareness to the disease through her book “Don’t Forget My Name.”

“This book talks about how love and care for someone who is struggling with dementia helps them to remember and still love,” author Starla Ross said.

She said grief turned to purpose after her grandmother Bessie Collins passed away in March.

“I just always remembered that even though she struggled with dementia, she never forgot my name,” Starla Ross said of her grandmother. (Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

“We had to go to Kansas City, Missouri, and create a search party to try to find her because she wandered off in the middle of the night from her home. And, unfortunately, we found my grandmother deceased almost a mile, a mile and a half from her home.”

Ross published “Don’t Forget My Name” a few months after her grandmother’s passing. It’s a children’s book to inform readers about the journey of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Ross’ son’s curiosity about his great-grandmother’s death also inspired her to write the book.

“It’s almost like an enduring love story between a grandmother and a granddaughter,” Ross said. “Even though it’s a children’s book, it can still be used for caregivers. It can be used for cousins, aunts, siblings who may have someone struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia to gain comfort and understand the complexities of the disease.”

She said she wants to raise awareness about the diseases, especially in the Black community, “They’re not aware of the resources or other things they can do to support their family members through it.

“Along with having this book in place, I want to continue to bring awareness to our African-American community to host events, podcasts and all of those things to try to figure out how we can get the information out.”

Ross said she hopes her book will help others. “It is my goal to ensure that I bring honor to their name. I don’t want you to forget their names.”

“Don’t Forget My Name” is available to order on Ross’ website and on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.