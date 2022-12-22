Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to be open around the clock during arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the arctic blast makes way for the ArkLaTex, community organizations are preparing to help in any way they can.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has changed their hours to accommodate more people. The nonprofit normally operates on an eight hour schedule. However, with the chilly weather moving in, they have expanded to a 24-hour operation to make sure no one is left in the cold.

The rescue mission is located at 901 McNeil Street. If you would like to donate to help provide meals and protective clothing, click here.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning for an interview with mission leaders.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.