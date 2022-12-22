Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Quick response time from SFD saves home from fire

SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house fire in about a minute.
SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house fire in about a minute.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire on Westwood Park Drive.

SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house in about one minute. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to go in with no problem and put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

SFD was alerted to the fire and were able to arrive at the house fire in 1 minute.
SFD was alerted to the fire and were able to arrive at the house fire in 1 minute.(KSLA)

The homeowner had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and was able to get out in time. Nobody was injured, including firefighters.

SFD was alerted to the fire and were able to arrive at the house fire in 1 minute.
SFD was alerted to the fire and were able to arrive at the house fire in 1 minute.(KSLA)

Brandon Lee, assistant to the fire chief, gave tips to stay warm and fire free.

“Don’t use any types of ovens or stoves to heat your house. They put out some gas that you wouldn’t be able to smell and could cause some injuries,” advised Lee.

“Be careful with space heaters, ensuring that you keep any type of flammable items, whether it be clothing, wood, paper, or anything like that at least three feet away from it. Don’t overload your circuits with extension cords and appliances like that.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800...
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

The Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department is donating one of its retired trucks to the Genoa...
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Ryan Sjoberg)
How to protect your plants during a freeze
General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas was quite busy Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 selling...
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County