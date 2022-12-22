Quick response time from SFD saves home from fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire on Westwood Park Drive.

SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house in about one minute. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to go in with no problem and put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

SFD was alerted to the fire and were able to arrive at the house fire in 1 minute. (KSLA)

The homeowner had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and was able to get out in time. Nobody was injured, including firefighters.

Brandon Lee, assistant to the fire chief, gave tips to stay warm and fire free.

“Don’t use any types of ovens or stoves to heat your house. They put out some gas that you wouldn’t be able to smell and could cause some injuries,” advised Lee.

“Be careful with space heaters, ensuring that you keep any type of flammable items, whether it be clothing, wood, paper, or anything like that at least three feet away from it. Don’t overload your circuits with extension cords and appliances like that.”

