NBA Youngboy, others donating thousands of toys before Christmas

2022 Unity in the Community Christmas Drive
2022 Unity in the Community Christmas Drive(Carrington Turner)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Never Broke Again family, Fredo Bang and TG Kommas will be giving away toys on Christmas Eve at the Unity in the Community Christmas drive.

According to officials, they will be donating over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes. They will also be donating toys to OLOL Children’s Hospital.

The group will reportedly hold a private dinner and provide gifts to families who have recently lost their homes in housefires.

The Christmas drive will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the BREC administration building located at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Families will be able to pull up and receive their gift, officials said.

Partners for the Christmas drive include NBA Youngboy, Peace to the Streets, A Good Deed Foundation by Adrian Ace Hammond, The NAACP, and Metro Health Education.

