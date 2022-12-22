Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800...
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents
General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas was quite busy Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 selling...
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls