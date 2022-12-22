Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case

IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July.

On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.

MCSO investigators now believe foul play may be involved in his disappearance.

If you know where Haley may be, please contact MCSO at (580) 286-3331.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.