Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July.

On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.

MCSO investigators now believe foul play may be involved in his disappearance.

If you know where Haley may be, please contact MCSO at (580) 286-3331.

