Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

LSU partners with cannabis education program for online certificate program

(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Louisiana expected to rake in nearly $400 million of legal cannabis sales by 2025 LSU is partnering with Green Flower, a company devoted to marijuana education, to launch a new cannabis education certificate program.

“We’re so excited about this partnership with LSU to offer these 4 certificate programs in medical cannabis. We have one that’s specifically for healthcare practitioners, we have a business of cannabis program, we have an agricultural program, and we have a compliance and risk management program,” said the CEO of Green Flower, Max Simon.

The six-month online programs are delivered in eight separate online courses. This means you can complete them at home on any device and within six months you can end up with a certificate of completion from the university. They’re available to anyone 21 or older.

“They’re 100% online, they’re asynchronies so you can finish a little quicker and you can take the full amount of time you need. We’re looking at education on our side, not so much advocacy as much as education. And making sure that people have the information they need to have to succeed in the field and whether they’re starting out on their own as an entrepreneur and starting their own business or if they’re going to work for someone else,” said the Senior Director of LSU Online & Continuing Education, Lisa Verma.

Green Flower has partnered with several other universities and community colleges already, LSU being the 19th.

“I think that Often times when people hear cannabis education, they snicker a little bit. But we’re finding tremendous success with these schools, it’s amazing. Because there’s always a little bit of hesitation or doubt when the programs get going. But once they get going and the students are joining and the buzz it creates and value it generates it’s just this beautiful thing that’s providing benefits to everyone,” Simon added.

Registration is available now and there are no prerequisites required to sign up. If you’re interested, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois

Latest News

A woman's Christmas gifts were stolen, so the community came together to get gifts for her and...
Woman’s gifts stolen from car; community comes together to help
Pharmacies see more sickness leading to increased demand for cold meds, pain relievers
Pharmacies see more sickness leading to increased demand for cold meds, pain relievers
The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is in desperate need of fosters over Christmas weekend because...
Caddo animal shelter in desperate need of fosters over the weekend as temps drop
The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on...
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids