KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

By Stacey Cameron
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides.

KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.

So what is it that ties these murders together? And why can’t investigators catch the killers? On Thursday, Dec. 22 on News 12 at 6, Stacey talks with a grieving mother and a national advocate, who say they may know why these cases went cold.

“They hurt my baby. They scandalized my baby like a piece of trash,” said Bonita Smith, the mother of one of the victims.

“They are losing suspects, they are losing time. And when you don’t do your job and it involves fatal violence, then that means a criminal is getting away with a crime,” said Tori Cooper, a national victims’ rights advocate.

See why she says alleged bias against the victims may play a role in why these five killers haven’t been caught.

