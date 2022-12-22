I-Bowl players visit Holy Angels

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Cheering is something football players are used to hearing on the field.

But this year’s Independence Bowl teams got front-row seats Wednesday to watch the leading Holy Angels cheer squad perform for them.

After a shocking dance number, players from the University of Houston and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette spent the day hanging out with Holy Angels residents.

“Those that we serve, the residents, are so excited. We’ve been anticipating this moment for months,” Holy Angels CEO Laurie Boswell said.

And seeing all the ecstatic faces means the world to leaders with the nonprofit.

“This is such a great honor and it touches me personally to see these fine young men have this depth of understanding,” Boswell said. “They are just giving of themselves, volunteering here today and giving joy to these individuals with disabilities.”

Laurie Boswell is happy that the Independence Bowl chooses them as an organization to help during the holidays.

Leaders with the Independence Bowl want to prepare the young players to give back to whoever they can during their future endeavors.

“With that platform, they’re held to a higher standard. And with that higher standard, hopefully, whether it’s this line of work or any other line of work, it’s life-changing. It can be life-changing for them. And, hopefully, it inspires them as much as it inspires me on a daily basis,” said Bryan Roppollo, vice chairman of the Independence Bowl.

The experience is an equal opportunity for both the parties.

“The role models that these athletes show, and that these residents are so excited to see, it’s an amazing experience not only for the residents but for the players as well,” Roppollo said.

