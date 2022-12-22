How to protect your plants during a freeze

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve been watching the weather lately, you’ll know we’re in for some really cold weather so to avoid some of your favorite plants dying, here are some tips.

With the temps coming through tonight, many of you might want to protect your plants before you go to bed. Kelsey LaCaze with LA Nursery off Coursey says like all of us, our plants need to be kept warm also.

“That could be anywhere between like your bedding plants or like your foliage plants that you have outside. If you have poinsettias outside that you have for decoration or any other kind of like shrubbery in pots, you’re definitely gonna want to kinda bring that onto your patio,” said LaCaze.

To cover your plants, you’ll want to use what’s called a frost cloth.

“Frost cloth is going to be some excellent stuff. Whenever your cover it you’re gonna want to make sure that it’s not laying directly on the plant because everywhere the cloth touches the plant it’s going to kind of scorch the leaves so you’re gonna want to try and avoid that,” LaCaze added.

If you don’t have a frost cloth, a spare bed sheet will do. And it may sound weird, but you’ll also want to make sure your plants are properly watered so they can take care of themselves.

“When you’re covering stuff like this too you wanna make sure that you don’t just cover the top of it. You want to make sure that you get below, under the pots, underneath it. You don’t want any breezes getting in there because that wind chill is going to be stupid cold,” LaCaze explained.

Our First Alert Weather team anticipates the freezing temperatures to clear out sometime by the middle of next week.

