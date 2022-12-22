Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Good Samaritan, police officers honored for saving boy from icy pond

A good Samaritan jumped in after a boy who fell through an icy pond, and police officers arrived soon after to help. (WLS, AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) - A 9-year-old Illinois boy is lucky to be alive after falling into an icy pond.

A good Samaritan jumped in after him, and police officers arrived soon after to help in the rescue.

On Tuesday, the city honored the resident and police officers who saved the boy.

“On the day they saved this young man over here, they went above and beyond,” said Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, Illinois.

Tyshaun LaFlore fell through the ice the day before Thanksgiving when he went onto a frozen pond to get a football.

It happened as a neighbor, Shannon O’Neal, was prepping her holiday meal.

“My son came into the house like, ‘A boy fell through the pond,’ and I just took off running,” O’Neal said.

The former lifeguard barely had her shoes on when she got to Tyshaun.

“I seen his brother tied to a string or rope because he was trying to go out there and get his brother,” she said. “Just seeing the fear in everybody’s eyes, I just jumped in.”

O’Neal plunged into the icy waters and kept Tyshaun afloat until police arrived.

“When I got into the water, I just told him like, ‘Hold on to me. It’s going to be OK,’” O’Neal said.

Bodycam video released by Aurora police shows two officers in the water, while others worked to make sure everyone got out safely.

“Their selflessness, their courage and their teamwork no doubt helped turned what could have been a tragic, very tragic incident into a wonderful story,” Police Chief Keith Cross said.

Tyshaun’s mother, Mary Wilkins, is forever grateful for Aurora police and O’Neal.

“I’m blessed to have my son, to spend a Christmas with him and keep spending another holiday with him,” she said.

No one was seriously hurt. The two officers and Tyshaun were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.

Tyshaun now also has a new football.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800...
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Unsolved trans murders
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Unsolved trans murders
Jamarie Sherman, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 11, 2021. Police are...
SPD still looking for killer after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in car back in 2021
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
Captain Walker Hill
BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty; funeral services announced