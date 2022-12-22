Santa’s Toy Drive
Fraternity gives to 6 nonprofits

The Harrison County Humane Society/The Pet Place was among 6 recipients of donations Dec. 21,...
The Harrison County Humane Society/The Pet Place was among 6 recipients of donations Dec. 21, 2022, by the Nu Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Marshall, Texas.(Source: The Pet Place)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The Nu Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Marshall, Texas, made holiday donations Wednesday to six nonprofits.

Leaders of the chapter say their generosity is just part of upholding their core principles.

“We live by four core principles: manhood, perseverance, scholarship and uplift,” Anthony G. Parish said. “We try to exemplify all of those words in order to uphold our name of the organization.”

The recipients are Meals on Wheels, East Texas Open Door, the Harrison County Humane Society/The Pet Place, the Marshall Public Library, Wiley College and the George Washington Carver Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

