Car thefts on the rise nationwide; 7 stolen in one night in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thefts in the United States are on the rise, and the City of Marshall is definitely experiencing that.

The Marshall Police Department says seven cars were stolen just the night of Dec. 21.

Car theft is often a crime of opportunity, officials say. Thieves can also be organized and look for specific items. They want whatever sells, which includes the items in a car and the parts from the car.

Here are some tips to make sure your car is still in the driveway in the morning:

Take your vehicle’s keys; do not leave keys in or on your vehicle. Thieves know that old trick of leaving keys on top of the tire. They will find them!

Close windows and lock all doors when you park

If possible, park in a well-lit area

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle. In fact, any item left in plain view may be an invitation to a thief. Do not leave unattended firearms in your car, even if they are hidden from view.

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft devices. Visible devices, such as a steering wheel lock, window etching or a flashing alarm light may be enough to deter a car thief. They will move on to a car without such devices.

Install a vehicle immobilizer so your car cannot be “hotwired”

Install a tracking system. These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of the stolen vehicle.

Call the police if you see someone looking into cars or acting suspiciously. Please be prepared to give the location, vehicle and any details you can observe.

If your car is stolen, please contact the police immediately. Locate your vehicle’s pertinent information, including its VIN, license plate number, and details of the make, model, color, and notable features. After you file the report, call your insurance provider.

