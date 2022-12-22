Santa’s Toy Drive
Caddo animal shelter in desperate need of fosters over the weekend as temps drop

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is in desperate need of fosters over Christmas weekend because of the cold temperatures.(Companions of Caddo Animal Services)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the Caddo Parish animal shelter is in desperate need of people to foster dogs.

The Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 19 saying they have about 30 dogs being housed outside since they have no space left inside the shelter.

Temperatures on Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to drop down into the teens ... and potentially into single digits.

Temperatures this cold pose a serious danger to animals left outside.

The shelter is located at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport. Anyone interested in fostering a dog for the weekend should call (318) 226-6624.

Kelvin Samuel, assistant director of Animal Services and Mosquito Control, spoke with KSLA News 12 on Wednesday afternoon about why it’s so important for people to step up to foster these dogs, even if it’s just for the weekend:

