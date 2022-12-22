Bitter cold Arctic air arrives tonight!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Enjoy the warmth this morning because it is about all we are going to get today. Highs by the noon hour will possibly reach the upper-40s. In the southern portion of the region, you might see the low-50s. The reason for the gradient is the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle, drizzle, or flurry today ahead of that cold front. When the front begins to pass it will crater our temperatures by about 45 degrees. Windy conditions must also be enforced, with sustained wind speeds this afternoon up to 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be pushing 40 mph. Thanks to that wind, the feels like temperature will quickly drop to the single digits and below zero going into the overnight hours. Lows tonight are in the low teens but that is measured. This is a dangerous cold, protect your pets, plants, pipes, and people. Check on your neighbors and your elderly friends and family.

Tomorrow will remain similarly cold with highs only reaching the upper-20s. It’s going to be nice and sunny but wind chill values will not escape the teens thanks to 25 mile per hour winds. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the teens again measured, and wind chill values will be much lower.

Looking ahead to the Christmas Weekend, we will see some warming. Highs Saturday will reach the 30s and Sunday in the 40s. Sunshine all around. Going into next week we are to warm up even more. This cold snap is really that, a cold snap. Its all the cold of a winter season in just a couple of days.

