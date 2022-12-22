The Arctic blast is here! Expect cold weather through Christmas.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Arctic air has arrived in the ArkLaTex. We’ll see a stretch of up to 72 hours below freezing. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 are likely tonight. Other than the cold the weather will be quiet through Christmas with a warming trend kicking in by the middle of next week.

Bitterly cold air will continue to pour into the area this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will steadily fall in the teens to low 20s this evening eventually reaching the single digits and low teens by morning. A gusty northwest wind of 15-25 mph with higher gusts will bring below zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through midday Friday. Despite the cold, no wintry precipitation is expected tonight as clouds rapidly clear out this evening.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is back on Friday, but don’t be fooled by the brighter skies. It will remain bitterly cold through the day with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low to mid 20s. With the wind it will feel like it’s in the teens through the afternoon. If you are headed to the Independence Bowl dress warmly with a heavy coat, hat and gloves.

Temperatures will start off in the teens as we begin the Christmas weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s.

Right now Christmas Day on Sunday looks beautiful with bright sunshine expected. However, it will be possibly the coldest Christmas in more than 20 years. Temperatures will start the day in the low 20s and we’ll only warm to around 40 by afternoon.

A gradual warm up is expected through next week. We’ll still see some sub-freezing mornings early in the week, but we’ll see the afternoons get warmer day-by-day. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be in the low 50s. 60s return on Wednesday. And we could hit 70 again by Thursday.

Dry weather continues through the first half of the week, but look for some rain and storm chances to return later in the week.

