Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Woman’s gifts stolen from car, community comes together to help

Mother of three's car, Christmas gifts stolen
Mother of three's car, Christmas gifts stolen
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, a mom woke up to an empty driveway and a missing car that had her children’s Christmas presents inside the trunk.

Devasted by the theft, Naomi Hood didn’t think this holiday season would be very merry, but a Christmas miracle has happened for her and her family.

After reporting the theft to police, Hood received an alert that someone tried to use her debit car at a gas station across the river. She said a surveillance camera at a store on North Market Street in Shreveport captured images of two people using her debit card.

Bossier City police was later able to find Hood’s car at some apartments off Swan Lake Road. Although the car was found, the presents weren’t.

People were asked to donate presents for the children, and a group of local women did just that with bags full of gifts for the Hood family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
Mother of three's car, Christmas gifts stolen

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois

Latest News

Cold weather shelter opening in Shreveport ahead of sub-freezing temps
FAREWELL DESTINEE!!!
FAREWELL DESTINEE!!!
The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on...
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids
Yellow Fever Memorial, Oakland Cemetery.
Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society raising $50,000 to erect yellow fever memorial marker