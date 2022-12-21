Woman’s gifts stolen from car, community comes together to help

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, a mom woke up to an empty driveway and a missing car that had her children’s Christmas presents inside the trunk.

Devasted by the theft, Naomi Hood didn’t think this holiday season would be very merry, but a Christmas miracle has happened for her and her family.

After reporting the theft to police, Hood received an alert that someone tried to use her debit car at a gas station across the river. She said a surveillance camera at a store on North Market Street in Shreveport captured images of two people using her debit card.

Bossier City police was later able to find Hood’s car at some apartments off Swan Lake Road. Although the car was found, the presents weren’t.

People were asked to donate presents for the children, and a group of local women did just that with bags full of gifts for the Hood family.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.