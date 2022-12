BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, shots were fired off Airline Drive.

Police were called to Parkland Villa Apartments on Shed Road for a shooting. One woman was shot and transported to the hospital.

Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

