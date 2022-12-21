Ugly & bitter cold on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! And today, it is a happy Wednesday because the ugly cold isn’t here yet. We will see some sunshine today, but also a lot of cloud cover, with highs in the low-50s expected. It might be a bit breezy at times, but nothing major. Lows tonight will drop to the low-40s thanks to cloud cover in the early nighttime hours.

Tomorrow, everything changes. Highs again will reach the low-50s. There is a chance for some wintry precip as a cold front will move through the region. Windy conditions are expected throughout the day. This cold front will hit us like a train, dropping our temperatures from the 40s and 50s, down to the teens and single digits. Wind chill temperatures, what it feels like, will drop to below zero at times. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be legitimately dangerous tomorrow evening. Lows tomorrow night, measured, near 10.

Friday will start off bitterly cold and windy with temperatures around 8 AM sitting around the low-teens and single digits. Wind chill values will likely be below zero at times. We will eventually warm up into the upper-20s for highs but the wind chill will be a problem all day. At least it will be sunny. Looking ahead to Christmas weekend, we will see some warming. It will be nicer, but not grilling temps like last year.

