Texas High student chosen to represent state at U.S. Senate Youth Program in D.C.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana student is preparing to take the next step toward his dream, as he represents Texas as a delegate for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

Texas High Senior John Thomas Borowitz is one of two students selected to represent the state of Texas. He says politics is a route he’s always wanted to pursue ever since he was a little kid, the inspiration coming from his aunt.

USSYP was founded in 1962 through Senate Resolution. Two of the highest-achieving students from every state are chosen through a highly competitive merit-based selection process at the state departments of education. Qualified students have to have demonstrated leadership and be actively serving in elected or appointed positions, representing a constituency in student government, education, public affairs and community service organizations.

The program will be held in Washington, D.C from March 4-11. Borowitz will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship from USSYP. He says the application process was very intensive as he went against thousands of other students across the state.

The young scholar says he was thrilled when he found out he was selected for the program.

“I was eating lunch and the first thing I did was I called my mom. She actually did not answer the first time and then I called my student council advisor and I let her know. She was super excited and then I called my mom again and she answered this time and I let her know I was selected for the senate youth program and she was extremely happy. I was super happy. I knew that this could be a step to help me for a future after high school in college,” said Borowitz.

He says he hasn’t decided which college he will attend, but his overall goal is to become Secretary of Treasury of the United States. Borowitz says public service gives him the opportunity to learn about himself while also helping others.

Officials at Borowitz’s school say he’s a great example to current and upcoming Tigers.

“He’s just always so positive, and he’s so positive about his school and about the things he does. He’s a true champion of Texarkana ISD and he’s a Tiger, and he will always be a Tiger. He’s left such a great impression on this district,” said Todd Marshall, director of communications.

Borowitz will have the chance to work with current senators and representatives across the United States. He will also get to meet President Joe Biden and find out what it’s like to be a politician on a national level.

