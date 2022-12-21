Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids

The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning, some kids in Shreveport got to take a very special shopping trip with local police officers.

The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)
The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)

On Dec. 21, the Shreveport Police Union Local 275 held a Shop with a Cop event to provide Christmas gifts to kids in the community. Police officers accompanied a number of children as they picked out their own presents at the Walmart on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Officer Jammie Phill with SPD says he wants to change narrative of how children see police officers with what he calls “Operation Phill Good.”

The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)

“We just have to change the narrative. There’s so much negativity that we see on television involving the police and I just want to do something to inspire these kids to see a different side of us that their parents don’t see sometimes because a lot of times, when they see us, we come in and take mom and dad or sister and brother or somebody to jail and you have little kids there and I just want them to see that you have officers like myself and Corp. Bordelon, who will step in and do something like this,” Phill said.

