Shreveport mayor-elect intends for SPD to supervise real-time crime center

Councilman: “I think that tool needs to be in the belt of the police chief”
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux says he’s all for the Shreveport Police Department taking over the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).

The city administration currently runs the crime-fighting initiative using video cameras in the city.

“I intend for the Police Department to supervise and operate the Real-Time Crime Center,” Arceneaux said. “That’s where I think it belongs, and that’s a commitment I made during the campaign.”

When the RTCC debuted more than a year ago, District D Councilman Grayson Boucher told KSLA News 12 he was shocked to find out that Mayor Adrian Perkins had elected to put it in Government Plaza. The councilman said he agrees with Arceneaux’s intentions of putting it in the hands of SPD.

“We just need the right people carrying that tool, and I think with it being at the Police Department or in the Police Department’s control, you’ll see it be a much more useful tool.”

Last month, KSLA News 12 talked with the city’s chief technology officer, who oversees the center. Keith Hanson said officers are not needed to do the job.

“What I will disagree with is that we need gun-toting sworn officers in there,” he said.

Now that the city will see a new administration, Boucher said, the change in leadership in the RTCC is necessary.

“The Real-Time Crime Center is a sensitive tool that the Police Department could have for crimes and to help fight crime. And I think that tool needs to be in the belt of the police chief,” the councilman said. “He needs to decide where the cameras are, he needs to have officers, not police officers but people in there who are a little more vetted.”

Arceneaux’s transition team said the change in the Real-Time Crime Center leadership will happen after he takes office.

Arceneaux will be sworn in on New Year’s Eve.

