Runaway girl missing from Sabine Parish; MPD looking for public's help

Safari Scott(Many police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - The Many Police Department (MPD) is looking for a missing girl and is asking for the public’s help to find her.

On Dec. 20, MPD posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a runaway. Safari Scott was last seen in the Many area of Sabine Parish.

Scott is described as being 5′3″ tall.

MPD also warns that anyone known to be hiding or assisting this runaway will possibly face criminal charges.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the MPD at (318) 256-5617 or Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department at (318) 256-9241.

