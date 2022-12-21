Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas has been located and taken into custody after authorities say he returned to his home area.

Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) after the Ponchatoula Police Department posted his photo on Facebook several hours earlier.

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.

WANTED: Bradlyn Alex Mckay, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two men at 11575 Bissonnet St. on Nov. 17.



Chief Bry Layrisson said the Hammond Police Department assisted his department in apprehending McKay.

