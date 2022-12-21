Santa’s Toy Drive
Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas has been located and taken into custody after authorities say he returned to his home area.

Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) after the Ponchatoula Police Department posted his photo on Facebook several hours earlier.

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.

Chief Bry Layrisson said the Hammond Police Department assisted his department in apprehending McKay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

