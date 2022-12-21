Santa’s Toy Drive
Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society raising $50,000 to erect yellow fever memorial marker

Yellow Fever Memorial, Oakland Cemetery.
Yellow Fever Memorial, Oakland Cemetery.(oakland cemetery preservation society)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society (OCPS) is hoping to raise the money to erect a memorial that will acknowledge the yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport.

In the Oakland Cemetery, a single large mass grave for victims of the yellow fever epidemic was made in 1873. Now according to Dr. Cheryl White of OCPS, the organization wants to raise $50,000 to erect a memorial marker that will highlight the names of victims that were placed in the grave.

“Today, the Yellow Fever Mound entombs the remains of over 800 people, nameless until now,” the organization states. “Through a research project of LSU Shreveport and in conjunction with the Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society, we have the names of the majority of those buried there, and wish to properly honor them.”

OCPS has the goal to finish the construction finished by Oct. 2023.

If you are interested in helping out or learning more, visit the Oakland Cemetery Facebook page.

