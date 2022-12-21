I-Bowl Foundation donates thousands of dollars to Shreveport-Bossier schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is donating thousands of dollars to support schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the I-Bowl announced it will give $5,000 a piece to Fairfield Elementary Magnet School and Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning to support various programs that encourage teacher retention, recruitment, and recognition.

“After donating almost $46,000 to local teacher projects in September, we are happy to donate a total of $10,000 to local schools to help with teacher retention, recruitment and recognition,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “Education is such a vital aspect of continuing to grow our local community, and this year’s education funding of over $55,000 is one of the largest philanthropic impacts the Independence Bowl Foundation has been able to support. We hope we can help improve the future of students all throughout our local area.”

This isn’t the first philanthropic endeavor the I-Bowl Foundation has taken on in 2022. In September, during Extra Yard for Teachers Week, the bowl donated more than $45,000 to 45 teachers in Caddo, Bossier, Red River, and Webster parishes.

HOW THE SCHOOLS PLANS TO USE THE MONEY

FAIRFIELD ELEMENTARY MAGNET

Fairfield Elementary Magnet will use the $5,000 to create a new, football-themed program that will focus on all three categories: teacher recruitment, retention, and recognition. The program will have three main goals: reducing barriers that isolate new faculty and staff members, creating a school culture that supports and nurtures team members that go above and beyond the call of duty by noting the extra responsibility they assume to help Fairfield realize their vision, and developing a program where administrators honor hard work and effort with a well-developed team member recognition program.

To improve recruitment of teachers, Fairfield Elementary Magnet will aim to on-board new employees in a positive way and facilitate their transition into Fairfield team members. The retention aspect of the program will use football as their main theme throughout the year. Team members will be recognized each month for achievements and accomplishments at monthly faculty huddles, and they will receive field goal, touchdown, and two-point conversion awards at those monthly meetings and a year-end teacher awards luncheon. If effective, the program will reduce the need for new faculty and staff by creating a culture for employees that respects and values their contributions.

BOSSIER PARISH SCHOOL FOR TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATIVE LEARNING

Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning will use the $5,000 grant to grow and support Educators Rising-Bossier, a district club for middle and high school students who have expressed interest in the teaching profession and embody the characteristics of strong educators. The purpose of the club is to recruit and support a diverse population of students through Bossier Parish Schools’ Grow Your Own teacher recruitment and retention initiative.

In the first year of implementation, Educators Rising-Bossier serves approximately 60 students in grades 8 through 12. Students representing each middle and high school in Bossier Parish attend monthly meetings at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. Currently, student members are required to pay a $25 club fee, and some students are unable to obtain the funding. The $5,000 grant from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will support club activities that promote the teaching profession, connect students with a local and national community of aspiring educators, and position local students for future success in the field.

The 46th annual I-Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Ragin’ Cajuns will take on the University of Houston (UH) Cougars.

