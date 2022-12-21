Santa’s Toy Drive
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.(castenoid/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A snack for horses is being recalled after 45 horses died from eating it, according to the FDA.

Manzanola Feeds is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes because they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal type of bacteria. It is toxic to both humans and animals.

Common symptoms of infection may include dizziness, blurred or double vision, trouble with vocalizing or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Animals experiencing these symptoms should receive immediate medical attention.

The recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes are approximately 1-inch cubes, packaged in a 50-pound bag, and are labeled with the following codes: 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 and 111622.

The code can be found on the front of the bag, near the top of the bag. The code represents the month, day and year the cubes were manufactured.

The recalled product was distributed directly to the following states:

  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin

However, further distribution may be possible, so the FDA says is important to check if you have this product even if you live outside of these 10 states.

The FDA urges anyone with these alfalfa cubes to not feed them to horses or any other animals. Throw them away in a secure container and place them in a covered trash can or dumpster so that no other animals can access them.

Furthermore, the FDA says if you have these cubes, avoid handling them directly – wear disposable gloves and a face mask while throwing them away or cleaning out any containers where they were kept.

The FDA says you should also deep clean any bins or containers where the cubes were kept. Soak them with a 1:10 dilution of bleach for 20 minutes, followed by washing them with soap and water, then leave them to air dry.

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.

To date, 45 horses have died after eating these alfalfa cubes.

For more information, contact Manzanola Feeds at manzyfeeds@hotmail.com or by calling 719-462-5638, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.

