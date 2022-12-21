Santa’s Toy Drive
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities identify a suspect

It is unknown whether he is armed
Terrell Travor Glover, 24, of Ringgold, is wanted in connection with a bank robbery Dec. 20, 2022, in Ringgold, the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office reports. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.(Source: Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold.

The Sheriff’s Office received a silent alarm from the bank about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 about a bank robbery in progress.

“An eyewitness gave a description and mode of travel to responding law enforcement from Ringgold PD and BPSO,” the Sheriff’s Office reports. “Shortly thereafter, investigating officers located a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a money bag containing U.S. currency near the bank.”

Glover stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 145 pounds and is believed to be wearing black pants and shirt. It is unknown whether he is armed. Authorities urge anyone who sees him to immediately call 911.

