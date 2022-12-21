Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks secretary of DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

She had been serving as interim secretary since former Sec. Marketa Walters stepped down in November.

Edwards also named Amanda Brunson as assistant secretary.

“I want to thank Terri and Amanda for their dedication and willingness to fill these important roles,” said Gov. Edwards. “No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions. Amanda likewise will be a vital asset as we work to give Louisiana’s children the services they deserve.”

Information provided by Office of the Governor:

Terri Ricks

Terri Porche Ricks was appointed Acting Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services on November 10, 2022. She previously served as Deputy Secretary since 2016. Ms. Ricks has over two decades of legal, financial, human resources, policy and management experience. An accomplished legal and administrative executive with a proven ability to lead and manage complex organizations, Ricks served as Undersecretary of the Department of Social Services (“DSS” and now “Department of Children and Family Services”), from 2004 to 2008.

Ms. Ricks has played an essential role in the leadership and management of DCFS and has been responsible for enterprise-wide efforts since 2016. Those efforts include leading the restructuring of DCFS in 2016 and fundamentally reframing the Family Support Division to include a greater emphasis on workforce initiatives, a shift to more family-centered child support, increased client access through more robust customer service, and increased poverty competency of staff. Ms. Ricks represents DCFS on the Governor’s Workforce and Education Subcabinet, a cross-agency collaborative effort primarily focused on harnessing Louisiana’s untapped talent. She also led the efforts to create the department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) unit. Responsive to Louisiana’s needs, she has increased partnerships with community organizations, national foundations, and others to decrease poverty and increase equity and family stability.

She has served as the department’s executive leader regarding disaster recovery matters, helping shape Louisiana’s disaster recovery in the area of health and social services and gathering the attention and support of federal partners for recovery.

Amanda Brunson

Amanda joined DCFS last year as Special Projects Officer in the Child Welfare Division. In this role, she builds partnerships, strengthens community efforts around prevention and develops strategies to assist the department in their efforts to keep children safe from child maltreatment. This work builds upon the 16 years Amanda spent with Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana, a statewide nonprofit organization focused on the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect and furthers a mission she has advanced in her own life as a parent and former foster parent.

Amanda served as the Director of Women’s Policy for Governor John Bel Edwards from 2019 to 2021. In this role, she kept abreast of the issues facing Louisiana women and worked to address them through the development of policy, strategic planning and partnerships. Many of the core policies she worked on in the Office of the Governor are the very things that still need to be done to keep children free from abuse and neglect- striving for economic stability for families, ensuring access to treatment for substance use and mental health issues, and promoting community responsibility for every family’s health and well-being.

In 2015, she received the John W. Barton Excellence in Nonprofit Management Award from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in family, child and consumer sciences from Louisiana State University.

