Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Cold weather shelter opening in Shreveport ahead of sub-freezing temps

(KTRE)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With sub-freezing temps on the way for the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army in Shreveport is preparing to open its cold weather shelter to provide a place to stay for those in need.

“If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us,” said Major Pierre Smith with the Salvation Army. “We are here to help you.”

A similar shelter is also opening up in Texarkana.

SALVATION ARMY COLD WEATHER SHELTER HOURS

  • Check-in begins Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.
  • Shelter will remain open through Sunday, Dec. 25, or until temperatures increase

The shelter is located at 200 E Stoner Ave. in Shreveport, and is open for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness. Meals will be served and cots will be provided. The Salvation Army will also provide blankets, hats, gloves, socks, personal care items, and food for those in need, while supplies last.

[LATEST WEATHER FORECAST HERE]

“Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need,” said Smith.

Click here to donate online.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois

Latest News

The Shreveport Police Union held a special Shop with a Cop event for kids in the community on...
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids
Yellow Fever Memorial, Oakland Cemetery.
Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society raising $50,000 to erect yellow fever memorial marker
Just in time for the 2022 Independence Bowl, there's new turf in Independence Bowl Stadium in...
I-Bowl Foundation donates thousands of dollars to Shreveport-Bossier schools
John Thomas Borowitz
Texas High student chosen to represent state at U.S. Senate Youth Program in D.C.