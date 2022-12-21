Cold weather shelter opening in Shreveport ahead of sub-freezing temps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With sub-freezing temps on the way for the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army in Shreveport is preparing to open its cold weather shelter to provide a place to stay for those in need.

“If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us,” said Major Pierre Smith with the Salvation Army. “We are here to help you.”

A similar shelter is also opening up in Texarkana.

SALVATION ARMY COLD WEATHER SHELTER HOURS

Check-in begins Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.

Shelter will remain open through Sunday, Dec. 25, or until temperatures increase

The shelter is located at 200 E Stoner Ave. in Shreveport, and is open for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness. Meals will be served and cots will be provided. The Salvation Army will also provide blankets, hats, gloves, socks, personal care items, and food for those in need, while supplies last.

“Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need,” said Smith.

