Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days

Victim shot multiple times
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800...
The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Shed Road on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21).

It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. It was believed that the suspect was still inside the apartment, however, police say that’s not the case.

Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road on Wednesday, Dec....
Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)
Police in Bossier City, La. responded to a shooting at the White Oak and Orchard Apartments on...
Police in Bossier City, La. responded to a shooting at the White Oak and Orchard Apartments on Shed Road on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(KSLA)

This is the second shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road in as many days. On Tuesday night, a woman was killed in a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartments.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
A woman was shot and transported to the hospital at Parkland Villa Apartments.
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect in critical condition after shooting himself
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois

Latest News

Suspected bank robber arrested in Ringgold
Suspected bank robber arrested in Ringgold
Salvation Army opening warming shelter in Texarkana ahead of sub-freezing temps
Clay and Sheila Fletcher
Parents plead not guilty in death of daughter found on couch with feces around it; trial date rescheduled
Bossier City Police say homicide suspect shot himself after chase
Bossier City Police say homicide suspect shot himself after chase