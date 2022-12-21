Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
Victim shot multiple times
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21).
It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
Police are currently searching for the suspect. It was believed that the suspect was still inside the apartment, however, police say that’s not the case.
This is the second shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road in as many days. On Tuesday night, a woman was killed in a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartments.
