Bitterly cold air arrives on Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The blast of Arctic air we’ve been giving you the First Alert about since last week will be here on Thursday. In addition the bitter cold, strong winds will bring dangerously low wind chill numbers. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the ArkLaTex from midday Thursday to midday Friday. Wind chill readings will dip as low as -5 to -15 Thursday night into Friday morning.

Overnight we’ll be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 30s to low 40s tonight.

The leading edge of the Arctic air will arrive across the northern ArkLaTex by midmorning Thursday and then quickly race across the rest of the area through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach highs of the mid 40s in the north to near 60 in the south before temperatures plummet quickly behind the cold front. By sunset Thursday temperatures will range from the teens in the far north to mid to upper 20s in the south.

Only limited moisture will be available as the cold front moves through keeping rain chances at a minimum. A few light showers are possible and across the I-30 corridor we may see a few snow flurries. No appreciable wintry precipitation is expected and any moisture that may be on the roads will quickly dry due to the strong winds coming with the cold air.

Skies will clear Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the single digits north and lower teens south. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday, but temperatures will struggle to warm with afternoon highs only in the 20s across the area.

The chill will linger through the weekend. We’ll start in the teens to low 20s Saturday morning and then barely hit the low to mid 30s by afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day Sunday, look for lots of sunshine but continued cold conditions. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s to around 40.

We’ll gradually warm up during the first half of next week with the upper 40s Monday, low 50s Tuesday and low 60s by Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

