2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois

(KSLA/KFVS) — Two Shreveport residents were killed and three more, including a child, were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Ill.

KSLA News 12′s sister station KFVS reports that the wreck happened about 1:18 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on northbound Interstate 57.

A truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a 2016 white Nissan SUV were traveling north on I-57 in a construction area near milepost 102.5 when the SUV “made contact” with the semi as the lanes merged from two to one, according to an Illinois State Police crash report.

Troopers said the SUV left the road and overturned several times.

Two passengers, a 67-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, were ejected from the SUV and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

The remaining occupants of the SUV — the 40-year-old man who was driving, a 41-year-old woman and a juvenile male — were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The child had critical injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated at the scene before being flown out of Mount Vernon and to St. Louis, according to a Facebook post by Jefferson Fire Protection District 1.

They said that the SUV’s driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and that the other adult was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to an area hospital where a helicopter was waiting to take her to a St. Louis hospital.

According to ISP, the semi left the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

