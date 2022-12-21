Santa’s Toy Drive
1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

According to BRPD, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators added the man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene and there is no motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

