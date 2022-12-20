United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring.

Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.

After projects are selected, 600-700 volunteers gather to complete them! Evans says the day will begin with a pep rally to get everyone pumped up and will end with an after party to celebrate everyone’s hard work.

Applications for community projects will be accepted until Jan. 20. Click here to submit a proposal!

On top of these preparations, the United Way is also continuing their efforts to help the community recover from an E-F 2 tornado that hit Caddo Parish almost a week ago.

The storm led to the death of an 8-year-old and his mother, and destroyed many family’s homes.

To assist these family’s, the United Way has put together a Tornado Relief Fund for home damage. To apply for assistance or to donate to the fund, click here.

