Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023.

“This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in a place where everyone puts so much into ensuring our students’ success.

“But after a lot of thought and discussion with my husband, Tom, I believe this is the right time for everyone,” she continued. “The university is in a good place, and Tom and I both look forward to this next chapter in our lives.”

The Texas A&M University System will begin conducting a national search for presidential candidates immediately.

Dr. Cutrer’s tenure as the Texas A&M University-Texarkana president began in January 2013. Before then, she held faculty and/or administrative roles at the University of Texas at Austin, Arizona State University and California State University San Marcos.

“It has truly been a privilege to work with Emily Cutrer during her time as the president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said. “Her 10 years of service at A&M-Texarkana have been a time of remarkable growth and progress.

“She is a tireless advocate for the university, its students and the Texarkana community at large. The growth of the institution under her leadership will benefit the people of east Texas for generations to come,” Sharp added. “She will be greatly missed, and I want to give her a heartfelt thank you for all that she has done and wish her the best in her retirement.”

MILESTONES

Under Dr. Cutrer’s leadership, the university has added bachelor’s degree programs in mechanical engineering, kinesiology, chemistry and social work.

Graduate degrees implemented during her time at the university include communication, social work, accounting, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and family nurse practitioner plus the university’s only doctoral degree, the doctor of education leadership in education leadership.

The addition of a doctor of physical therapy program has been funded and is in the development phase, tentatively expected to launch in 2026.

Additionally, the university is awaiting final approval of the Center for Financial Literacy, which is expected to open in the spring 2023 semester.

The Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center, home of the Eagles basketball and volleyball teams, was opened in the fall of 2018, and the Building for Academic and Student Services opened in the spring of 2019.

An additional $45 million academic building has been approved by the Texas Legislature and is in the planning phase. The newest building is expected to house the university’s business, engineering and technology programs.

The current Eagle athletic department, which now includes 11 athletic teams, began under Dr. Cutrer’s leadership with the hiring of A&M-Texarkana Athletic Director Michael Galvan in 2013 followed by the launch of men’s and women’s tennis teams and women’s soccer in 2014. Texas A&M University-Texarkana now fields teams in men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball.

In addition to her contributions at the university, Dr. Cutrer has served the Texarkana area through a number of appointments with local charitable and community organizations. She has served as a board member with the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, St. James Day School and the United Way of Greater Texarkana. She served the American Association of State Colleges and Universities as both a board member and as a member of the Women Presidents and Chancellors Committee, served with the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana (LIFT), served on committees at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, and was secretary of the board for ARTX Regional Economic Development Inc. She was a celebrity guest conductor for the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and, along with her husband, chaired the United Way of Greater Texarkana’s annual campaign. Dr. Cutrer is the recipient of the NAACP’s Benjamin Davis Leadership Award and the 2015-16 Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Texas State Organization Member in Print Award.

THE PRESIDENTS

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has had four presidents in its 50 years

🏫 Dr. John F. Moss (1971-94)

🏫 Dr. Stephen Hensley (1994-2008)

🏫 Dr. C.B. “Bix” Rathburn (2008-12)

🏫 Dr. Emily Cutrer (2013-23)

