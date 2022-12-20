Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport officials making preps ahead of arctic blast

Snow in the ArkLaTex - February of 2021
Snow in the ArkLaTex - February of 2021
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The snowfall and ice from February of 2021 was a nightmare that Louisiana residents were unprepared for, which is why Shreveport’s Public Works Department, water department, and SWEPCO are taking the initiative before the temperatures drop this winter.

SWEPCO says they have crews on standby and a plan in place. The Shreveport Public Works Department also has two snowplows ready to go just in case.

The temperature is expected to drop low enough to cause pipes to burst. Despite the cold, no snow is expected to fall. Temperatures will steadily moderate the following week as the arctic air lifts out of the area and milder conditions begin settling back in.

Bitterly cold arctic air on the way this week

EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH SWEPCO’S TARA MUCK ON COLD WEATHER PREPS:

Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Manger scene stolen from Shreveport church
