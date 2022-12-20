Shreveport officials making preps ahead of arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The snowfall and ice from February of 2021 was a nightmare that Louisiana residents were unprepared for, which is why Shreveport’s Public Works Department, water department, and SWEPCO are taking the initiative before the temperatures drop this winter.

SWEPCO says they have crews on standby and a plan in place. The Shreveport Public Works Department also has two snowplows ready to go just in case.

The temperature is expected to drop low enough to cause pipes to burst. Despite the cold, no snow is expected to fall. Temperatures will steadily moderate the following week as the arctic air lifts out of the area and milder conditions begin settling back in.

RELATED STORY Bitterly cold arctic air on the way this week

EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH SWEPCO’S TARA MUCK ON COLD WEATHER PREPS:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.