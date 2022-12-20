Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire

SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.

Caption

Firefighters say they had multiple challenges while working on this blaze, including a dry plug on the nearest fire hydrant. They also had to use a K-12 saw to access the back of the building.

The fire was found to be on heavy machinery and industrial batteries. The investigation into the incident has yet to begin, as they work to put out remaining spots. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fallon Tubbs, DOB: 10/12/1992
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
(MGN graphic)
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
Jutristyn Horace, DOB: 8/11/08
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old

Latest News

SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SFD battles fire at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Ragin' Cajuns, Houston Cougars are in town
Ragin' Cajuns, Houston Cougars are in town
Shreveport mayor-elect expected to name interim CAO
Shreveport mayor-elect expected to name interim CAO