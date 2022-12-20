SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.

Firefighters say they had multiple challenges while working on this blaze, including a dry plug on the nearest fire hydrant. They also had to use a K-12 saw to access the back of the building.

The fire was found to be on heavy machinery and industrial batteries. The investigation into the incident has yet to begin, as they work to put out remaining spots. No injuries have been reported.

