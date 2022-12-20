Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux to name interim CAO, interim finance director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The newly elected mayor of Shreveport plans to announce two members of his staff on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Arceneaux’s selections for interim CAO and interim finance director will be announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A news conference will be held at Arceneaux’s campaign office, located at 6030 Line Ave.

“I intend to begin work on day one. I have selected two highly qualified individuals to take on our most important challenges. City operations and city finances are the backbone of our services to the public. I am removing the position of chief financial officer and realigning the position of finance director as the city charter intended. Our first order of business is to establish competent oversight of these offices while I advertise for the permanent selections. These permanent selections will be offered to the city council for confirmation. I want to be very clear; these are interim selections intended to keep our trains running on time. My administration will take a deliberate and transparent approach to making the permanent selections for these offices and will take applications from both inside and outside our community,” said Arceneaux.

