Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16)

Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.

A concerned friend posted on social media that Duvernois had picked up audio equipment late last Thursday night from Sidney’s Saloon at 1200 St. Bernard Ave., equipment he intended to use for weekend gigs at Luna Fete, the art, light and technology festival held at and near the Morial Convention Center.

“Steve seemed excited for Luna Fete, and has been talking about working it for weeks,” the friend wrote. “He did not show up for it on Saturday or Sunday.”

The friend said Duvernois also has not picked up his paycheck from a Garden District restaurant where he works, and there has been no sign that he returned to his apartment.

Duvernois was described as 5-6 and 160 pounds, with tattoos of roses and graffiti on his right arm. His vehicle, also missing, was described as a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Anyone with information about Duvernois’ whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fallon Tubbs, DOB: 10/12/1992
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
(MGN graphic)
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
Jutristyn Horace, DOB: 8/11/08
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Terrell Travor Glover, 24, of Ringgold, is wanted in connection with a bank robbery Dec. 20,...
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that...
Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
Students at Arkansas Middle School were surprised with special gifts just in time for their...
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer takes time out to take a photo with a...
Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement