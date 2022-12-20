Santa’s Toy Drive
Juvenile wounded during shootout with tree cutters, deputies say; suspect arrested

Roderick Thomas
Roderick Thomas(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile, who was wounded during a shootout with two tree cutters, is expected to survive those injuries and one suspect has been arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Roderick Thomas, 42, of Baton Rouge, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Satinwood Drive on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Deputies said the victim showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to recover.

The arrest warrant stated two people cutting trees in the area got into an argument with the juvenile, who was standing in the street at the time. It added there was then a shootout between the juvenile and the two tree cutters. It also stated the shooting was captured on video by surveillance cameras in the area.

According to authorities, the video shows the juvenile walking down the street when Thomas went to the driver’s side of a vehicle and grab a rifle. Investigators said the video also shows the two exchange words when the juvenile passes by a driveway, and then, Thomas and another person start to fire at the juvenile. They added the surveillance shows the juvenile run away while returning gunfire.

The arrest warrant stated Thomas admitted to deputies that he fired shots but said it was in self-defense. The document added the video shows otherwise.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

