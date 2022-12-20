Drunk driver from Longview gets 4 life sentences for wreck in Houston that killed mother, 3 kids

HOUSTON (KSLA) - A man from east Texas who killed a mother and three children while driving drunk in Houston has been sentenced to four life terms in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg reports.

“We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year,” Ogg said. “This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids.”

On Monday, Dec. 12, Daniel Canada, 37, was given four life sentences after being convicted the prior week on four counts of intoxication manslaughter. His trial lasted three weeks. The sentences will run concurrently.

The DA’s office says Canada was visiting Houston from Longview and was driving at about 100 mph on FM 2920 when he crashed into a car being driven by Porsha Branch, 28. The wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. on March 14, 2021. The DA’s office says his blood alcohol content was 0.15, which is nearly double the legal limit to drive. His toxicology also showed he had marijuana and Xanax in his system.

Branch’s SUV caught fire in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing her and three of her sons: Drake, 7-months-old, Messiah, 2-years-old, and King, 5-years-old. Canada sustained minor injuries in the crash.

“Daniel Canada robbed three young children of the opportunity to grow into the people they could have become,” Assistant District Attorney Lynn Nguyen said. “He robbed a mother of her life, a father of his entire family, and the community of a wonderful group of people, and he did all of this simply out of selfishness.”

